‘Anthem’s PS4 Price Drops On Amazon After Only A Week

EA and BioWare’s new online action-RPG meets looter-shooter, Anthem, just released a week ago on February 22 at a full retail price of $60. However, as of February 28, the game on Amazon is $51. In other words, its priced dropped on the massive retailer only five days after release.

So, what does this mean? Well, it’s not painfully obvious, but it doesn’t seem to be a good thing. When a game goes on sale so quickly after launch, it’s usual — but, not always — indicative that it isn’t selling very well, which would match up with recent reports. Or, it’s possible Amazon just has a surplus due to overestimating sales, and this is it trying to burn through its excessive lot. Or, maybe Amazon is just trying to outprice competitors.

As alluded to, it’s difficult to know exactly why the price was dropped by $9 so shortly after launch, but it’s usually not a good sign and not a common occurrence for big new AAA games, unless of course they are struggling a bit.

Unfortunately, all we can really do is speculate, because EA hasn’t disclosed any sales figures around Anthem.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Though at first glance BioWare’s Anthem looks to be something totally different, its latest adventure does a phenomenal job at blending a new experience together while still retaining that familiar BioWare flavor when it comes to character depth and narrative design. Unfortunately, though it’s enjoyable, that doesn’t mean it’s without flaw.

“What makes Anthem something special is it blends high-tech sci-fi with fantasy without stumbling too much. Two of BioWare’s biggest franchises are Mass Effect and Dragon Age, and Anthem really does an incredible job at combining the two, making it a satisfying hodgepodge of both styles while maintaining a unique feel of its own.”

