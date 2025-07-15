Nintendo Switch 2 Update Fixes Backwards Compatibility Issues, Parental Settings, and More

A new update has been released for Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch. This time around, it seems Nintendo has resolved an issue where existing parental controls did not copy over during a system transfer, forcing players to manually plug them back in. The company also seemed to fix an issue that popped up when searching for networks, and stability improvements have been implemented. None of that is too exciting, but it seems Nintendo has quietly resolved some backwards compatibility issues with existing Switch games. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 20.2.0 (Released July 14, 2025)

Fixed an issue where Parental Control settings were not transferred to Nintendo Switch 2 from Nintendo Switch in certain circumstances during a system transfer.

Fixed an issue where you could not proceed past “Searching for networks” in Internet Settings within System Settings.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

Portal 2 issues have apparently been resolved on Nintendo switch 2

Following the update, a number of Switch 2 owners have been testing older games that were experiencing issues on the new system. On Bluesky, OatmealDome has confirmed that Portal 2 is one of the games that’s been fixed, noting that it “no longer crashes after updating.” Other users have pointed out similar fixes for games like Crypt of the NecroDancer and Slay the Spire. In the coming days, we’ll likely learn about more games that have seen issues resolved, but there were an absolutely massive number of games released for the original Switch. It could take a while before we see every single issue fixed.

Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for just over a month now, and backwards compatibility is pretty important, more so than perhaps in any past generation. There’s a pretty good chance the system will attract people that did not buy the original Switch, and those users are going to want to experience a lot of the best games released on that platform. On top of just making sure that older games run on the new hardware, Nintendo has also released a mix of free and paid updates for various titles. While many players are going to be focused on new games like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, there are still going to be those leaning on older games for a while.

It’s possible we could learn about more older games getting updates and improvements during the next Nintendo Direct. As of this writing, a date has not been set by Nintendo, but rumors indicate that we’ll see a livestream later in the month of July. There are just over two weeks left in the month, so there’s still plenty of time for Nintendo to make an announcement, but in the meantime, a Pokemon Presents has been announced for Tuesday, July 22nd. That should offer a lot of focus on Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which will be released on Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 later this year.

