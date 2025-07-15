New Elder Scrolls 6 Report Could Renew Hope for Fans

Many Elder Scrolls fans have begun wondering if we’ll ever get to play The Elder Scrolls 6. With Oblivion Remastered launching onto the scene earlier this year, Elder Scrolls fans have at least gotten something new(ish) to enjoy. But still, many are curious as to why Bethesda has been so quiet about the big follow-up to Skyrim. Since it was announced, most of what we know about the game is speculation and rumor. But a new report suggests the developer could be further along with the project than the lack of news suggests.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, fans were disappointed when a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6 didn’t emerge at the June Xbox showcase. Previous rumors have implied that a trailer exists and has been circulating internally. So, fans want to know… when are we going to see it? Given how little we know about the next new Elder Scrolls game, it feels like the project must have barely begun despite being announced all the way back in 2018. But according to insider Jez Corden, the same source who assures gamers that a trailer exists, the game is actually “quite playable.”

Play video

This comment comes from a recent episode of The Xbox Two Podcast. Jez Corden and co-host Rand al Thor 19 discussed the state of several Bethesda games, including The Elder Scrolls 6. And while Corden incorrectly predicted seeing that new trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase, he remains confident that the game’s development is “full steam ahead.” That includes new comments that the game is in a playable state.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Reportedly “Quite Playable” But That Could Mean a Lot of Things

By Corden’s own admission, it’s pretty tricky to get good intel on The Elder Scrolls 6 as “Bethesda sourcing is quite difficult to come by.” He refers to his predictions about the game as educated guesses, suggesting he has some info backing up his claims, but not much. From what he has reportedly heard, Elder Scrolls 6 is far enough along in development to have some playability. And honestly, one would hope so, as it’s been so long since the game was initially announced.

As Rand al Thor points out, just because a game is playable, it doesn’t mean it’s anywhere close to ready for launch. Many games put out playable demos well before the full game is anywhere near ready to go. However, knowing that the game may be in a playable state is welcome news given how little Bethesda has revealed about its next Elder Scrolls title.

Elder scrolls online continues to get regular updates from bethesda

This, coupled with rumors about that circulating trailer, could mean fans will finally get some official news this year. Until Bethesda itself comes out with news, much of what we’ve heard on Elder Scrolls 6 remains rumor and speculation. That said, the rumors are beginning to coalesce around finally getting a bit more info on the game sooner rather than later.

Though an Elder Scrolls 6 shadow drop akin to the Oblivion Remastered one is highly unlikely, some new info on the game would make sense. The game is likely not ready to release any time soon, but fans are eager to see more abut the game. A trailer could be a good way to keep the excitement going and also ease fan fears that the game isn’t nearly as far along as it should be.