AOC Stops By Twitch Gaming Stream For Trans Gamers and Wins Us Over With Nintendo 64 Memories

A lot of folks online are loving Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez…and how could you not? Over the past few weeks, she’s been quite vocal on Twitter with fresh opinions, and she hasn’t shied away from showing off her nerdy side on occasion. And she took time from her recent run to help out a live streamer that was raising money for trans children.

AOC, as she’s called by many, stopped by H.bomberguy’s live stream during his recent live streaming session, while he was making his way through Donkey Kong 64. As she appeared, the hosts freaked out in genuine surprise, before talking with her while continuing to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out her entrance on the stream at this link, which was clipped by a user named bearlorde. And, honestly, the reactions are priceless once she introduces herself.

She also took the time to tweet about her experience on the stream, which you can see below. She also shares the information for the charity that HBomberguy was working to raise money for.

If you’d like to use this as a good moment to support the queer community, there’s a charity twitch stream going on for @Mermaids_Gender: //t.co/vCvvqRhAwb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

As she hung out on the stream, AOC also talked about her love for the Nintendo 64, which Twitter user Gene Park shared in the tweet below. She admits she never owned a system, but still loved it.

Here’s @aoc talking about how Nintendo 64 was the best system. She’s on @twitch helping to raise money for trans kids. pic.twitter.com/cJIfUif1mv — New Super Blood Wolf Moon Bros. U Deluxe (@GenePark) January 20, 2019

And she loved Pokemon Snap, too! Yes!

And here’s yet another clip where she discusses trans discrimination. Well worth the watch.

Here’s @aoc on @twitch talking about how trans discrimination is a “core reason” for economic hardship pic.twitter.com/JruOD5lcjM — New Super Blood Wolf Moon Bros. U Deluxe (@GenePark) January 20, 2019

It’s a fantastic appearance by AOC for a worthy cause. And what’s more, it looks like HBomberguy is still going, and you can contribute to his stream here.

And if you need any further proof that Alexandria geeks out just as well as the rest of us, well, here’s a recent tweet in which she quoted, of all things, Zero Wing.

All your base (are) belong to us 👾 //t.co/brwNKJ8wrh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 19, 2019

On a side note, hey, Alexandria, we’ve got one you can borrow, along with a copy of Mario Kart 64. Mind the turtle shells…