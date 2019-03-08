‘Anthem’ and ‘Apex Legends’ Were The Top Downloaded PS4 Games of February

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the top downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for the month of February. And no surprise, Apex Legends topped the free-to-play charts, while Beat Saber continued to dominate the PlayStation VR charts. And despite a very rocky launch, Anthem topped the PS4 chart in a busy month of big releases.

Here are the full charts (note the following charts are only for North America — you can find the charts for Europe here):

PS4:

Anthem Jump Force Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Kingdom Hearts III Far Cry 5 NBA 2K19 Far Cry New Dawn FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2

PlayStation VR:

Beat Saber Superhot VR Job Simulator Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality PlayStation VR Worlds Creed: Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission Borderlands 2 VR Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Farpoint

Free-to-Play Games:

Apex Legends Realm Royale Fortnite Warface H1Z1: Battle Royale Brawlhalla Switchblade Paladins Warface DC Universe Online

As you can see, most of the big releases last month charted, bar Metro Exodus, though it did chart in Europe and had a strong retail release. Meanwhile, interestingly, Far Cry New Dawn was outsold by Far Cry 5, which is almost a year old, and which is probably equally a testament to its popularity as much as New Dawn’s lack of fanfare.

Of course, Apex Legends was undoubtedly the most downloaded game of last month, and no game probably even came close. Unfortunately, the PlayStation Store doesn’t disclose specifics, so we don’t know how many of Apex Legends 50-plus million players are on PS4.

Lastly, as for the previous month’s big releases — Kingdom Hearts III and Resident Evil 2 — only the former managed to chart again in February, though how close Resident Evil 2 was we will never know because the PS4 chart only goes up to 10.

