Apex Legends: Bangalore Edition Announced

✖

Respawn Entertainment announced another new edition of Apex Legends this week. This one’s centered around Bangalore, the offensive character who was one of the first Legends to be playable in the game by being included in the free roster. The special edition of the game comes with a skin for the Legend, a skin for the G7 Scout weapon that Bangalore favors, a gun charm, and a badge. Like the other Legend editions of Apex Legends, it also comes with some Apex Coins for players to spend on additional cosmetics.

A trailer for the new Bangalore Edition was shared on social media this week to show off what the new Bangalore skin and everything else included looks like. Playing off the “Super Soldier” theme the skin gets its name from, Bangalore’s new cosmetic turns her into a super hero decked out in red, black, and gold. The G7 Scout skin matches the aesthetic as well.

Show your opponents what a true hero looks like with the Bangalore Edition. 👊 Be at the ready with the all new “Super Soldier” Bangalore and “Trusty Sidekick” G7 Scout skins, and accessorize with the “Mark of a Hero” weapon charm and more! Available now. pic.twitter.com/yl1iVW31Ta — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 17, 2021

Below is a complete rundown of everything that’s included in the Bangalore Edition. While the product listing for this edition of the game on the Electronic Arts site doesn’t specify that it comes with 1,000 Apex Coins, the listing on Origin confirms it comes with that currency just as players would expect.

Apex Legends: Bangalore Edition

Exclusive Legendary “Super Soldier" Bangalore Skin

Exclusive Legendary "Trusty Sidekick" G7 Skin

Exclusive "Mark of a Hero" Gun Charm

Exclusive "Striker" Badge

1000 Apex Coins

Bangalore gets her own special edition of the game not too long after she received her own Heirloom, too. With this edition now available, that makes Bangalore the seventh Legend to get her own edition. The others include Bloodhound, Lifeline, Octane, Pathfinder, Gibraltar, and Mirage. There is also a two-pack combo edition featuring the Lifeline and Bloodhound versions as well as the Champion Edition of the game that features Revenant, Wraith, and Crypto.

It’s reasonable to imagine that at this rate, pretty much all of the Legends in the game can look forward to getting their own special edition. Given how Bangalore just now got hers despite being one of the first characters in the game, there’s no telling who will come next unless you put stock in whatever leaks may surface.

Apex Legends: Bangalore Edition is now available across all platforms.