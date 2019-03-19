Five Things To Know About ‘Apex Legends’ Battle Pass Before Buying

Apex Legends’ first-ever Battle Pass is dropping in a few hours, and the question is: should you buy it? Well, the answer to that question is going to be yes and no depending on the person and a ton of circumstances that this article could never take into consideration. However, if you have the means of buying it, but are on the fence, there are some things you should consider before you drop $10 on it or $10 of your parents money.

That said, the pass is going live at 1 p.m. EST, which means you have to make your decision soon. So, without further ado, here are the five things you should know before you buy Apex Legend’s Season 1 Battle Pass:

There’s Three Versions of the Battle Pass

You actually have three versions of the Battle Pass to choose from. There’s the basic Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins. This gets you the Battle Pass. That’s it. There’s also another “Bundle” version of the same Battle Pass that offers the same thing, but lets you skip the first 25 levels of the 100 levels in the Battle Pass. Basically, you go straight to level 26 and get 25 items instantly. This version costs 2,800 Apex Coins. And lastly, there’s the free version of the Battle Pass, which comes with one character skin, five Apex Packs, and 18 skill trackers.

You Can Get Season 2’s Battle Pass For Free With A Purchase Of Season 1’s Battle Pass (Kind of)

One of the things you unlock in the Season 1 Battle Pass is Apex Coins, the same thing you use to buy the Battle Pass. If you complete the entire Season 1 Battle Pass, by the end, you will have accumulated enough Apex Coins (1,000 to be precise) to purchase next season’s Battle Pass. Pretty neat, right?

You Don’t Need The Battle Pass To Get Octane

One of the most exciting things about the start of Season 1 and the roll out of the Battle Pass is that the game’s first new Legend, Octane, is coming alongside it all. That said, you don’t need the Battle Pass to get Octane. Like Caustic and Mirage, he’s available for standalone purchase.

There’s A lot of Filler

You can actually see everything that’s in the Battle Pass before you buy it, right here. There’s only four character skins, and not many more gun skins and other content you may want. A lot of it is badges, icons, skill trackers, Apex Packs, etc. I’m not saying it doesn’t have value, but just check out what’s in it before you buy it.

You Get Stuff Even If You Don’t Buy It

You still get stuff if you don’t buy the Battle Pass. More, specifically, you get one character skin, five Apex Packs, and 18 skill trackers. Of course you have to grind the same amount to get all of this, and you’re getting way less for your grind, but hey, at least you’re working towards something.