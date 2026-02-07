D&D Latest Unearthed Arcana Hints At Another Subclass’ Possible Return

Unearthed Arcana (UA) has been releasing following the launch of new 5th edition rules from 2024 for Dungeons and Dragons, either bringing back older subclasses from 2014 or creating new ones for the game. Each playtest document has come with a blend of refined favorites and fresh ideas, usually centered around themes like “Mystic,” “Apocalypse,” and so on. With each UA comes an idea of what direction the TTRPG seems to be heading with its concepts, perhaps giving players clues about what could be introduced or brought back next.

The Mystic UA was put out recently in 2026, giving players four new subclasses to explore for the Monk, Paladin, Rogue, and Warlock. Unlike past documents, each of the archetypes in this AU were brand-new, all themed around manipulating spellcasting within certain classes. Rogues could now “steal” spells from enemy mages, while Paladins could lock down spellcasters hostile to their party while buffing their own arcane wielders. Yet, the Monk gained magic-related abilities they have never had before.

Monks Get The Warrior Of The Mystic Arts Subclass In The Newest Unearthed Arcana

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The latest Monk subclass is called “Way of the Mystic Arts,” an archetype that gives the normally martial-focused class full spellcasting properties for the first time in its history. While some paths like the Way of Shadow or Way of Four Elements give the Monk limited spells like Minor Illusion, these were mainly accessed through Ki or Focus Points in very restricted capacities. The Mystic Arts Monk, however, becomes a partial caster immediately after taking the subclass, becoming more like the Paladin or Ranger as a half martial, half-magic using hybrid.

Mystic Art Monks are similar to the Arcane Trickster Rogue or Eldritch Knight Fighter, gaining a short but impactful amount of spell slots as they level up. Choosing from the Sorcerer spell list, this subclass lets Monks convert their Focus Points into spell slots, recovering magic on the fly as they fight. Additionally, Mystic Art Monks can replace one of their multiple attacks per turn into a Cantrip spell, mixing magic with martial arts for a unique take on the class.

Spellcasting For Monks Represents A Huge Departure From Their Normal Playstyle

Prepared spellcasting is usually far outside the Monk’s wheelhouse, as the class typically fights using martial arts techniques instead. Most of the time, you would see Monks use skills like Flurry of Blows to perform multiple strikes a turn, or spend Focus Points (formerly called Ki Points) to activate features within their subclass. Never before has a Monk been able to invest heavily into having an array of spells at their disposal alongside their martial arts mastery.

The addition of magic to a Monk’s subclass in 2026 creates a path for players who want more utility from the class than it provides on its own. Most of the time, Monks are great damage dealers and mobile attackers in a given party, using Stunning Strike, Step of the Wind, and other abilities to become close-range melee fighters alongside their allies. With spells, Monks can build into other avenues, from flexible long-range attacks to debuff effects that require enemies to make saving throws against a Monk’s high Wisdom score.

The sheer variety of Sorcerer spells at the Monk’s disposal through Mystic Arts is a huge change in direction from how other subclasses for the Monk usually go. Most of the time, Monk archetypes either add more martial art abilities, or create straightforward skills that require spending Focus Point resources to use in a limited capacity. Even in the 2014 rules for 5th Edition, only one other Monk subclass really pushed that type of character in an unorthodox route.

The Kensei Monk Might Be Next To Showcase The Other End Of The Monk’s Potential

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Almost existing at the opposite end of the “abnormal” Monk spectrum, 2014’s Way of the Kensei Monk might make their return with the introduction of the spellcasting Mystic Arts Monk. The other end of casting magic is martial weapon mastery, which the Kensei Monk does in spades. This type of Monk gains proficiency with martial weapons, gaining an arsenal of melee and ranged weapons that rivals a Fighter or Barbarian character under the right circumstances. By picking certain weapons, Kensei Monks turn them into monk weapons, gaining the same bonuses for them as their Unarmed Strikes would usually receive.

Kensei Monks become adept with their martial weapons, imbuing them with magical damage and spending Ki Points to even increase their damage once per turn. As they level up, these types of Monks can also grant bonuses to their attack and damage rolls with their weapons by spending more Ki Points during their attacks. This focus on pure weapon fighting is a hard shift from the martial arts Monks are known for, encouraging players to get creative with multiple weapons for a walking armory of a warrior.

2026 could easily see a return of the Kensei Monk in D&D, as the new 2024 rules support martial characters far more with revised features. A Kensei Monk’s martial weapons could now gain the benefits of Weapon Mastery, an additional ability on certain tools that are normally reserved for classes that specialize in weapon-based fighting. With interesting Monks like the Mystic Arts already being added, perhaps Dungeons and Dragons‘ next UA will go in the complete other direction, giving the Kensei a chance to shine again in a revised subclass option.

