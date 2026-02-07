I’m Still Sad We Never Got Capcom’s Starfox-Like Game (But It’s Not Too Late)

One of the saddest realities of gaming is that not every project will succeed. Some games launch to a rocky start and never recover, while others slowly die. But in some cases, developers and publishers may simply end a game before it even has a chance, such as Ubisoft and the highly anticipated Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. These moments always hurt, and for me, one particular game cancellation in the early 2000s stings more than most.

Capcom announced the Capcom Five in 2002 with the goal of increasing hardware sales for the Nintendo GameCube and showcasing third-party support. Among these games were Resident Evil 4 and Viewtiful Joe, two games that performed well for the studio. But while these games had success, one game among the five was never given a chance to shine. Dead Phoenix was canceled before release, and I can’t help but wonder what could have been if Capcom had followed through on its vision, not just for the game, but for Nintendo’s Star Fox series as well.

Dead Phoenix Could Have Be the On-Rail Shooter Fans Needed

image courtesy of capcom

When Capcom first revealed Dead Phoenix, it immediately stood out to me. Early footage showed soaring flight combat, sweeping camera angles, and a mythic fantasy setting that blended seamlessly with fast-paced aerial action. Many saw the Kid Icarus inspiration, and for fans of rail shooters, this was a rare spark of hope. It channeled energy from classics like Star Fox and Panzer Dragoon, but it also had the potential to carve out its own identity with more open movement and Capcom’s signature flair.

Had it launched, Dead Phoenix could have acted as a catalyst for a genre slowly losing momentum. By the early 2000s, on-rail shooters were becoming less common as developers chased open worlds and action RPG systems. But there was still a dedicated fanbase hungry for this genre. As someone who loved Star Fox and Panzer Dragoon, the early trailers for Dead Phoenix had me so excited, especially after bouncing off Star Fox Adventures.

Capcom was clearly invested in expanding the GameCube catalog with diverse offerings. The fact that Dead Phoenix was part of the Capcom Five lineup shows how seriously the publisher took the idea. The project would have given GameCube players something few other consoles were offering at the time. And yet, Capcom ultimately decided not to finalize the game. Today, it is easy to see how Dead Phoenix might have become a cult classic, maybe even a template for modern on-rail shooters.

If Nintendo Won’t Make a New Star Fox, Someone Else Has To

image courtesy of Nintendo

The reality today is that there is a major gap in the genre. Nintendo has not released a new Star Fox game since Star Fox Zero in 2016, and that entry received mixed reception due to its unusual control scheme. Since then, the series has remained quiet. Fans still adore Fox McCloud and the Arwing, but enthusiasm can only carry things so far without new games to keep the franchise alive. The only time Star Fox gets any attention is in Super Smash Bros., and we haven’t even gotten anything on that front since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released in 2018.

With such a gap in the genre, there has never been a better time for another studio to step forward. Capcom, in particular, has the pedigree and creativity to revive the on-rail shooter space. The company has been on a hot streak over the past decade, delivering acclaimed reimaginings of Resident Evil, new life for Monster Hunter, and a successful return of Devil May Cry. Adding a revival of an aerial action title would give the company another genre to conquer.

The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 also presents an ideal platform. Nintendo’s new hardware is an opportunity for publishers to revisit ambitious ideas that may not have been feasible in the early 2000s. A modern take on Dead Phoenix could include more dynamic movement, richer environments, and online score challenges. If Nintendo is not ready to bring Star Fox back, then fans deserve another studio willing to fill the gap. Capcom already laid the groundwork two decades ago. Now is the perfect time to pick it back up, as proven by indie studios that are developing within the rail shooter genre.

Capcom Should Revisit More of Its Canceled Games (Starting With Dead Phoenix)

image courtesy of capcom

Capcom has a long history of creative experimentation. Alongside its blockbuster hits, the company has greenlit unusual projects that pushed genres into new spaces. But not all those ideas survived. Some were shelved due to hardware limitations, shifting market trends, or internal restructuring. The cancellation of Dead Phoenix remains one of the most disappointing examples, but it is far from the only one. Projects like Mega Man Legends 3 and Capcom Fighting All Stars also met similar fates, each with passionate communities still hoping for revival.

Revisiting canceled games offers more than nostalgia. It provides an opportunity for studios to reimagine ideas that were ahead of their time or developed at the wrong time. With Capcom’s current momentum and strong reputation, the company is in a better position than ever to breathe new life into forgotten concepts, especially ones that may be a risk. Dead Phoenix, with its striking style and potential to reinvigorate a dormant genre, is the ideal candidate to lead that charge.

A modern reboot could do what the original never had the chance to: give players a fast, stylish aerial adventure at a moment when the genre needs it most. Dead Phoenix is still a compelling idea, especially if Capcom fully invests in it and is willing to make experimental decisions. In an industry that thrives on reinvention, bringing back canceled projects is not only viable, it is smart. And if Capcom is going to start with any of them, Dead Phoenix deserves to be first in line.

What do you think?