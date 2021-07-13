Apex Legends Reportedly Made Secret Improvement to One Character

✖

According to Apex Legends players over on Reddit -- and a fairly compelling video that's equal parts viral -- Respawn Entertainment made some secret improvements to a character in the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch game. More specifically, players on Reddit are alleging that the developers on the game, without telling fans, buffed Octane, one of the game's more middle-of-the-road characters.

So, what are fans on Reddit saying is different about Octane? Well, players are saying that the recent change to Octane's stim ability -- which doubled the healing rate of the ability from 0.5 HP per second to 1 HP per second -- isn't quite right. According to the video below, it's more of a 1.5 HP per second rate. Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself, courtesy of Reddit user "guntassingh26."

The difference between 1 HP per second and 1.5 HP per second may not seem like a lot, but it is. In fact, the difference could be the difference in many encounters. And that makes it all the more strange that Respawn Entertainment could have turned the dial up more than it intended without noticing, or, even stranger, do it without telling players.

At the moment of publishing, Respawn has not confirmed any of this or commented on any of this. Typically, it's pretty responsive to theories and speculation about game balance so this could change. Uf it does change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Until then, take this with a grain of salt. While it's hard to argue the validity of the video above, it doesn't change the fact that it's not official media.

Apex Legends is available -- for free -- via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.