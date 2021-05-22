Apex Legends May Soon Nerf Season 9's Best Character

✖

It looks like Apex Legends could soon nerf the game's best character, after a developer on the game admitted that the character is a little too strong following their Season 9 changes. Back in Season 8, many Apex Legends players complained that Lifeline was in desperate need of a nerf. In Season 9, these complaints haven't gone away, though they aren't quite as loud. For Season 9, Respawn Entertainment made some massive changes to the character, but it looks like they didn't get the retool quite right.

In Season 9, there's no debating she's one of the best characters in the game, if not one of the best, especially in Arenas. That said, right now there's no word of a nerf to the character, let alone what changes are being made, but the team is aware she's too strong, which certainly means more adjustments are coming, however, maybe not right away.

“A little too well? Not sure yet! Let's talk about numbers vs experiences," said the game's lead designer, Daniel Klein, when asked over on Reddit how the character is tracking. "Numerically, she’s too strong. She wins too often, both across the game as a whole and in every single skill bucket we look at, and she’s picked very often (particularly in Arenas) Does that mean we must nerf her right away? No. Experientially, she's so much better. No longer having the res shield means it's feasible to thirst a downed enemy being revived, but that also gives Lifeline an option to engage you while you're otherwise occupied or when your gun's running dry. Good play on both sides."

Klein continued:

"Not sure what, if anything, we'll do to her, but I think the changes landed very well. It feels better, IMO, both to play as and against her. It's possible gold backpack is just too cheap in arenas as well, if you're playing that. Maybe we need to nerf her numerically a little bit (like drone heal speed / ult cooldown), maybe we can look at her hitboxes and see where they're too small, but right now? No plans to speak of."

As you can see, the team is well aware she's too good right now, however, it also doesn't sound like they think this is necessarily a bad thing. Nonetheless, Klein does hint at a variety of nerfs, and given the demands from fans for a nerf, it's probably only a matter of time before the character is tweaked again.

