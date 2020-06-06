Apex Legends Adds Message Supporting Black Lives Matter

✖

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends now features an in-game message supporting Black Lives Matter and those in Black communities fighting against racism and social injustice. Players noticed the Black Lives Matter message appearing this week and shared it on social media alongside Vince Zampella, the head of Respawn, who shared the message on his personal Twitter account and said proud of the teams at the studio and their efforts. The addition of this message in Apex Legends follows a commitment from Electronic Arts, the publisher of the game, to donate $1 million towards organizations fighting against systemic racism and racial injustices.

The message seen below is the one that’ll greet players when they hop into Apex Legends. It says Respawn stands alongside its Black colleagues, partners, and others in fighting racial injustices and said racism should not exist in any form.

“There is deep-rooted discrimination that is still unquestionably present towards the Black community, and it is unacceptable,” the message said. “Racism, whether from and individual or an institution, should not exist in our society. We stand with all our Black colleagues and partners, families and friends in the fight against racism and social injustices.”

Proud to have all our teams @Respawn standing with the Black community in the fight for social justice.

In a message shared with employees recently and then later with the public, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the company would be matching employee donations and would be pledging $1 million towards various organizations.

“We’re contributing $1 million to organizations dedicated to the fight for racial justice in the U.S. and against discrimination around the world,” Wilson said. “Beginning with the Equal Justice Initiative, the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, and with more partners to come, we are deepening our support of organizations working to stop systemic racial injustice, fight discrimination and protect human rights in the U.S. and beyond. In addition to our company contribution, we’ll double match any funds that you donate to these and any other local organizations through our YourCause program during the month of June.”

Activision and Infinity Ward took similar steps by sharing a message in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. The message in the Call of Duty games said “our community is hurting” and said the publisher and developer stands against racism and injustices endured by the Black communities.

