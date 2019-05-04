Over 770,000 Apex Legends Cheaters Have Been Banned

In Respawn Entertainment’s latest update on Apex Legends cheaters and what it’s doing to combat the problem, the developer revealed that it’s banned quite a few players. Over 770,000 players have been banned, to be more precise, as a result of the game’s Easy Anti-Cheat protection and other means of detecting and punishing cheats. A considerable amount of new accounts have also been blocked from being created by cheaters who tried to get back in the game after being caught.

Updates on the bans levied against offending players have been given periodically by Respawn with one from over a month ago saying that over 500,000 cheaters had been banned already. This means several hundred thousand more were removed from the game since then, and Respawn said it’s blocked the creation of over 300,000 new accounts. Over 4,000 accounts known to be selling cheats have also been banned in the past 20 days alone, according to the stats provided by Respawn.

More anti-cheat improvements will follow the ones that have already been implemented, but as always, Respawn’s not going to be breaking down every step of the process so as not to tip off the cheaters.

“We’ve been working closely with key experts across EA including: EA Security and Fraud, the Origin teams, our fellow developers at DICE, FIFA, and Capital Games, in addition to Easy-Anti-Cheat,” Respawn said. “While we’ve already rolled out several updates (and will be continually doing so for the foreseeable future), others will take time to fully implement. While we can’t share details on what we’re doing so as to not give a head’s up to the cheat makers, what we can say is that we’re attacking this from every angle, from improvements to detecting cheaters, bolstering resources and tools, to improving processes and other sneaky things to combat sellers and cheaters.”

We’ve seen specific and satisfying examples of these bans in action before. One player who fit the criteria for several of the statistics as a user and distributer of cheats thought themselves to be unbannable by Respawn, but they were wrong.

