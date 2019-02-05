‘Apex Legends’ Cross-Play Is Coming, But Cross-Share Isn’t

Apex Legends is a new free-to-play battle royale game on the scene meant to rival that of PUBG and Fortnite. The latest addition is set in the same universe as Titanfall from the studio that has proven they know how to deliver a solid shooter, and already an astounding number of players have gotten in on the action. It’s a good thing too, because it looks like cross-play is definitely on the horizon — something that Fortnite has already shown is a huge selling point for this particular genre.

Studio lead producer Drew McCoy recently sat down with Eurogamer to talk about the new hit game and how they want to tackle broadening those horizons even more. He mentioned “plans to allow players to play with their friends on other platforms,” but did say that cross-progress and being able to port over purchases was just not something within their scope of possibility because of how “systems were set up early on.”

He also mentioned that the team is aware that they have a tough audience to sell to. There are so many battle royale games on the market, something many gamers are quick to accuse devs of “oversaturating” the market.

“Our desire is to be completely open and transparent with our player base, and part of that expands to how we talk about problems, and we understand this game is gonna have a sceptical audience,” McCoy told the site.

“There are some people who think there are too many battle royale games or it’s a fad, the world thinks we’re making Titanfall 3 and we’re not – this is what we’re making. To try and convince a sceptical audience for months with trailers and hands-on articles, we’re just like ‘let the game speak for itself’ – it’s the most powerful antidote to potential problems.

“We’re doing a free to play game, with essentially loot boxes, after we were bought by EA, and it’s not Titanfall 3. It’s the perfect recipe for a marketing plan to go awry, so why have that – let’s just ship the game and let players play.”

So far, the overall reaction seems impressed with the new title, and that inclusion of cross-play will only add to the fact.

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is now available as a free-to-play title for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

