Apex Legends Dev Hilariously Roasts KFC After They Said to Update the Game Faster

Apex Legends came barreling out of the launch gates earlier this year, and while it seemed to pose an actual threat to the battle royale king, the hype has seemed to quiet down ever since. Whether that has anything to do with the fact that updates aren’t coming out on a weekly basis with new content or if the Season 1 pass let players down is anyone’s guess, but that isn’t to say that people aren’t playing it. That said, notable chicken dispensary KFC has been awfully active on Twitter as of late, particularly when it comes to gaming. One of their latest tweets was aimed at the Apex devs for not releasing more updates, but Respawn clapped back in a pretty hilarious way.

Taking to Twitter, the KFC Gaming account posted a meme of a figure poking Apex Legends with a stick, telling it to do something. While Respawn has been vocal about the lack of updates in favor of the developers’ health, the chicken brand clearly did not get that memo, which resulted in them posting the meme and the Internet going after them, including Respawn. The original tweet can be seen below.

However, Respawn developer Rayme Vinson didn’t take too kindly to this and decided to respond in kind to the brand that hasn’t updated their food in decades. “Dearest brand,” Vinson said. “We’ve got tons of stuff coming, but it takes a little time. We can’t hyper-fry or flash-flambe or crunch-inject or whatever it is you do to your tasty fried birdflesh. This gameplay is hand-crafted using old-world techniques. Eat some chicken, we’ll see you soon.”

Dearest brand. We’ve got tons of stuff coming, but it takes a little time. We can’t hyper-fry or flash-flambe or crunch-inject or whatever it is you do to your tasty fried birdflesh. This gameplay is hand-crafted using old-world techniques. Eat some chicken, we’ll see you soon.👍 https://t.co/PEzUcWCRzA — Rayme Vinson (@RaymeCVinson) May 14, 2019

Needless to say, Apex Legends fans were here for this response. In fact, many of them took to KFC’s post to spam the same image that says “silence, brand” and features laser spiders. A good time was had by all. Well, maybe not KFC.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular battle royale title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you glad to see the Respawn dev speak up in response to the ridiculous tweet by KFC? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, PC Gamer!

