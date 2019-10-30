Apex Legends Reveals New Duos Mode

Apex Legends is officially gearing up for a new limited-time mode in the form of Duos! This is the first time the battle royale video game has attempted the mode, though it is no stranger to trying new and different stuff out ever since it first began doing so earlier this year with Solos. Given that Duos is coming hot on the heels of the recent Shadowfall, we might very well be in for a whole series of limited-time modes going forward.

As you may or may not know, the typical Apex Legends experience features a three-person squad. This allows for some flexibility when it comes to reviving team members, the various abilities at their disposal, and tactical decisions overall. Duos, if the name is somehow ambiguous, seems to reduce this to a squad of two, which makes the whole experience a little more hazardous — but also, perhaps, a little bit faster given that squad eliminations should be easier to come by.

Starting next week, for a limited time, it takes ✌. Dive in to Duos 11/5. pic.twitter.com/uJkk7txcNE — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 30, 2019

Duos, while it might sounds simple, is just the latest limited-time mode to come to the game. Its most recent limited-time mode, Shadowfall, was tied to the Fright or Fight Collection Event. It’s basically just a Halloween mode, but rather than simply provide a new number of possible squad members, it’s far more complex.

Specifically, Shadowfall sees folks drop solo and eliminate each other, but the catch comes in that those who are eliminated basically become shadowy wraiths that can constantly respawn as they try to take out the rest of the living. In the end, the final 10 living players must try to work together to escape while said wraiths (not Wraiths, mind you) try to stop them. It sounds like, perhaps, these more involved limited-time modes might rotate with the slightly simpler ones going forward.

What do you think of Duos? Are you excited to check it out when it's available?

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 3: Meltdown began on October 1st. The new Duos limited-time mode is set to begin on November 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.