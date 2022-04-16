Apex Legends Player Gets Eliminated by Respawn Ship

Dropships in Apex Legends are responsible for bringing players back into a match after Legends have been eliminated, but apparently, these dropships can also do the eliminating themselves. One player found that out just this week when a dropship took matters into its own hands and launched the player out of the circle with no way to get back in quick enough to avoid being eliminated by the environmental damage.

This encounter that’s almost unheard of was shared by Apex player and Redditor Imaginary_Bag_6811 this week in a clip within the game’s subreddit aptly titled “Beware of the respawn ship.” It showed the player playing as Valkyrie, a Legend who’s probably one of the only ones that could possibly find themselves in this sort of situation. They took off in their ultimate as Valkyrie to reposition themselves inside the next circle, but the dropship had other plans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This interaction occurred because of how quickly the dropships take off after fulfilling their primary objective of returning players to a match. It’d naturally look like you were out of their way until they set course to depart the Apex Games, and this ship’s trajectory just happened to intersect with Valkyrie’s.

The player in question probably could’ve saved themselves using Valkyrie’s jetpack ability to regain control midflight, but considering how quickly everything happened and how fast the player moved after being launched, it’s not difficult to imagine someone being at a loss for actions until they realize they’re taking damage.

It is a bit ironic that this would happen to Valkyrie of all Legends, too, considering how we’ve seen videos over and over again before of that Legend using her ultimate to ambush players exiting the dropships before they can even hit the ground. However, it’s not at all an issue exclusive to Valkyrie players even if it’s an exceedingly rare situation for someone to find themselves in. As a response to this post, another player shared a clip of someone else playing on Olympus instead of Kings Canyon which makes for a much more perilous dropship encounter since there are so many places to get knocked off the map.

In other Apex news, the developers announced just recently the start of another event that’ll begin soon. It’ll come with more cosmetics to buy and rewards to earn, but there are no Heirloom plans for this one.