Apex Legends Event Brings Back One of Its Most Chaotic Game Modes

Respawn Entertainment announced a new Apex Legends event this week with one highlight being a returning game mode: Flashpoint. This mode was first introduced during Season 6 and has been considered one of the more hectic experiences in Apex due to its restrictions on healing items which forces players to play differently than how they normally would. Other incentives to play like an event-exclusive rewards tracker and unique cosmetics are also including in what Respawn is calling Apex’s Unshackled Event.

For those who didn’t get to play Flashpoint the first time it was around, there aren’t any healing items to be found at all. Instead, the game mode adds unique zones around different points of interest which are themselves called “Flashpoints.” By being in these, you’ll gradually regenerate your health and shields over time so that you can prep for the next fight.

The chaotic part of this event then comes from the fact that if you’re heading for a Flashpoint to heal yourself, you can bet others on opposing teams are doing so as well. That means those Flashpoints are prime locations for third, fourth and even fifth-party scenarios where players keep gravitating towards them. The circle in Flashpoint takes a page from the Always Be Closing book by never stopping, so you’ll have no choice but to keep moving towards those Flashpoints and other teams.

Flashpoint was previously available on Kings Canyon when it was first added. Now, it’s going to be played on Olympus when the event gets underway on April 19th.

Along with this mode, two separate rewards trackers will be live from April 19th to April 26th and then from April 26th to May 3rd with unique rewards included in each one. A total of 40 event-themed cosmetics will be added via Legend skins, weapon skins, and event loot boxes which give will net you one of those 40 items guaranteed not to be a duplicate. Those items can also be crafted with the Crafting Metals instead of being bought outright, but be prepared to have plenty of resources saved up if you plan on going that route.

Apex Legends’ Unshackled event starts on April 19th.