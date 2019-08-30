Apex Legends’ Next Event Is All About Wraith

Not long after the end of Apex Legends’ Solos event which featured an Octane takeover, Respawn Entertainment already has another special game mode and limited-time content planned. The “Voidwalker Event” as Respawn has called it will start soon on September 3rd and will be live for the next two weeks where players can do battle in a Wraith-themed town while taking part in another limited-time mode. Free loot will also be available through challenges along with themed cosmetics that are entering the store at a new price point.

Respawn announced its plans for the Voidwalker Event on Friday and previewed all the content that’ll be released in a few days. Just like the Iron Crown Event brought on the Solos LTM, this event will bring about its own mode called “Armed and Dangerous.” It’s a mode where the only weapons available are snipers and shotguns, so get ready for a lot of Peacekeepers and close-range Triple Takes. “Overall loot is much harder to come by,” according to Respawn so it sounds like you’ll also have to manage your limited resources better than one normally would.

Whether you choose to take part in those mode or stick to your normal matches, you’ll be able to visit the Wraith Town Takeover location. It features remnants of Project: Wraith and a portal that’ll send players on their way.

“Syndicate construction crews have unearthed part of a decayed Project: Wraith facility in Kings Canyon,” Respawn said about the new location. “Jump in to discover for yourself the mysterious remains of the research site, including a functional prototype portal that can be used to get an early jump on the base – or to escape and reinitiate skydive. And be sure to keep an eye out for other hidden lore details.”

By playing and winning the Armed and Dangerous mode and completing other challenges, players can earn loot like badges and weapon skins. Several themed cosmetics will also be introduced for a limited time, each of those seen above along with the dates that they’ll be available in the store. Once they leave, they have a chance of coming back six months after the event ends. Six new Legendary items will also be added to the normal loot pool and will be available in the store to purchase.

Apex Legends’ Voidwalker Event begins on September 3rd and will end on September 17th.