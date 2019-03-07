‘Apex Legends’ Fans Think Pathfinder’s Smiley Face is Double-Sided For a Very Wholesome Reason

Apex Legends has been chugging along since its surprise release last month, especially since the game has surpassed 50 million players in that time. Fans can’t get enough of the free-to-play battle royale experience, and with the battle pass just around the corner, even more people are sure to join in. That said, one fan pointed out an incredibly wholesome detail about Pathfinder and the smiley face on his chest.

Looking at the smiley face, it may appear to have a bowl haircut, and while that could very well be a possibility, one Apex Legends fan suggested that it’s double-sided so that Pathfinder can see the smiley face when he looks down at it.

Looking at the image upside down clearly shows a smiley face staring right back at Pathfinder himself. Of course, this would make sense given that the MRVN is the epitome of optimism. Even his description shows just how much of a positive mental attitude the robot contains. The game’s website reads:

“Pathfinder is the picture of optimism, despite his circumstances. A MRVN (Mobile Robotic Versatile eNtity) modified to specialize in location scouting and surveying, he booted up decades ago in an abandoned laboratory with no idea who created him or why. With only his MRVN designation to hint at his identity, Pathfinder set off in search of his creator.

“Pathfinder has learned much in his travels since then (like how to make a mean Eastern Leviathan Stew) but hasn’t come any closer to finding his creator. Still, he’s never given up hope, and has joined the Apex Games to gain a following–and hopefully draw the attention of his maker. In the meantime, he remains enthusiastic and helpful, always ready to make new friends (then shoot them).”

While the detail of Pathfinder’s double-sided smiley face may have been obvious to some, it’s always good to remind ourselves that he is just a robot doing his best.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this? Did you always suspect the smiley face was double-sided? If this isn’t true, should Respawn Entertainment change the canon? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

