‘Apex Legends’ Fans Are Excited For the Season 1 Battle Pass

Respawn Entertainment has pulled off quite the impressive milestones since surprise launching Apex Legends last month. The free-to-play battle royale has amassed over 50 million players, Twitch viewership skyrocketed, and fans have been having a ton of fun in Kings Canyon. That said, the studio has officially announced the seemingly long-awaited Season 1 Battle Pass, and Apex Legends fans are going crazy with excitement, especially since it arrives in the very near future. Of course, the players couldn’t contain such excitement, which prompted everyone to let it be known that they are overjoyed to see the Battle Pass on the horizon.

Respawn had previously stated that the first Apex Legends Battle Pass would be arriving in March, but never provided a specific release date. Naturally, some fans became worried that it wasn’t coming after each day revealed no Battle Pass. However, today is the day!

What others call dangerous, Legends call Tuesday. Season 1: Wild Frontier coming at 10:00AM Pacific tomorrow: https://t.co/2ppF4L1WfM pic.twitter.com/ee17eJsCBy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 18, 2019

The fans have spoken, and they are stoked:

Droppin’ in tomorrow with new swagger ? pic.twitter.com/DMj9VrD5oh — Pontus Bengtsson (@chefPontus) March 18, 2019

This is it people!!! pic.twitter.com/yETVPb3z5g — GB @ SXSW / HCS (@GoldenboyFTW) March 18, 2019

everyone stay calm pic.twitter.com/BvZ59JvRnc — OMEN by HP (@OMENbyHP) March 18, 2019

Hey uhhhhh @MonsterEnergy, starting to feel sick. Gonna need to take the day off tomorrow is that cool with you? *cough cough* ? — Monster Gaming (@MonsterGaming) March 18, 2019

EXCUSE ME WHO IS THIS pic.twitter.com/tw3KE3FGEb — Matt Wittyngham (@MattWittyngham) March 18, 2019

It’s safe to say that fans are stoked Apex Legends’ first Battle Pass is officially on the way. In fact, it arrives tomorrow, March 19th for the low, low price of 950 Apex Coins. The bundle can be picked up for 2,800 Apex Coins, if that’s more your thing. You can read all about it right here.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Are you beyond excited for the arrival of the first Apex Legends Battle Pass? Do you believe the second season will see better items, or are you happy with what’s available in Season 1? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

