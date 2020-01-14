New Apex Legends Hero Seemingly Leaked

Apex Legends’ next hero may have just leaked, courtesy of a new datamining effort. More specifically, an image of what looks like a future character has been found in the files of the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game. Now, it’s unclear whether this will be the battle royale game’s next DLC character or simply one for the future. Of course, it’s also possible the character will never come to the game. After all, this could be a leftover and unused file that somehow found its way into the game. Also, things change in game development all the time. Just because Respawn is working on a character for the game doesn’t mean that character will ever see the light of the day. Anyway, all that aside, fans seem to think the new character may be the rumored and leaked Rampart or Forge.

The discovery was made by prolific dataminer That1MiningGuy, who has a reliable history of digging up files from the battle royale game. For now, further information on the mystery character isn’t revealed, but it appears the image found is preview art for the character, who looks big and likely the type you want right in the mix of the action.

Who is this handsome new guy? (likely preview art for Forge?) pic.twitter.com/zJmbuS9v7K — That1MiningGuy (@That1MiningGuy) January 14, 2020

Again, as you can see from the image, whoever this character is, he appears to be a tank character given his size. In fact, he looks like a melee character with his pro wrestling belt and huge bionic arm, which surely is used to either slam the ground or slam an opponent.

Unfortunately, at this point, all we can do is speculate, however, the game is due a new character, so hopefully we’ll find out if this is Apex Legends’ next character sooner rather than later.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.