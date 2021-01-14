Apex Legends January 14 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Earlier this week, Respawn Entertainment addressed an issue in Apex Legends where players were reporting crashes in the game. The developer seems to have come up with a fix, and has added a new update to combat the problem. In addition to the issues with crashing, there are a number of other small fixes that players can expect to see as a result of this new update. All in all, fans shouldn't expect to see anything too drastic come about as a result, but if it resolves the issue that players have been encountering in the game, this update will certainly be a welcome one!

Full details on the patch can be found in the Tweets from Respawn embedded below.

Additionally, the patch also provides a fix for the following: 🔸 Issues with event skins "Haute Drop" and "Gold Standard"

🔸Errors with clicking on Steam friends list

🔸Text chat issues with Steam

🔸Several Clubs-related issues — Respawn (@Respawn) January 14, 2021

The issue with crashes in the game was apparently a common one for quite a few players, with responses to Respawn's Tweet indicating that some were experiencing the problem for almost a week. Hopefully, the problem has now been resolved! In addition to those dealing with crashes, players on Steam should also be happy with this new update. Steam users were having issues related to accessing their friends list in the game, and communicating with them by text.

As of this writing, Apex Legends is currently towards the end of Season 7. A firm release date for Season 8 has not been announced, but it is expected sometime in the month of February. According to Respawn, the new season seems to be coming along nicely, which is all the more impressive considering that it was developed almost entirely remotely. While remote development has been a learning process for a lot of gaming companies, it seems that Respawn is adapting fairly well!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the game has also been announced, but a release date has not been confirmed. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you playing Apex Legends? Have you encountered issues with crashing lately?