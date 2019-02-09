‘Apex Legends’ Leak Reveals Solo and Duo Modes May Be Coming Soon

With over 10 million players within the first 72 hours of launch, Apex Legends continues to build upon its player base with incredibly positive feedback from players. Still, there is always room for improvements and as players have pointed out, a Singles and Duos option for taking to the world of battle royale would be greatly appreciated. Thanks to a recent leak, it looks like Respawn is already in place to add the highly requested feature.

LEAK: Solo & Duo game modes found in the game files! No information about when they will be released, but we may see them very soon. pic.twitter.com/XYz8KlXeeh — ApexUpdate – News (@ApexUpdate) February 9, 2019

Since launch, the overall reaction to the latest free-to-play battle royale game to hit the market has been overwhelmingly positive. Still, many have been asking Respawn both why they didn’t add additional squad modes and if they were planning on expanding those options in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developers have been very open about changes being on the horizon based upon player feedback and if they keep that transparency up, Apex Legends really could be a game with some serious staying power to rival that of Fortnite.

Would you want to see Respawn Entertainment add in additional squad options to their online Apex Legends? What other features do you think they should add that could make it even better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Ready to try it out for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.