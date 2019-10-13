Apex Legends Set to Add Much-Requested Looting Change

One of the nicer things about the development of Apex Legends, the battle royale game from developer Respawn Entertainment, is that the folks working on the video game keep a public Trello which lists of upcoming changes, current bugs, and recently resolved issues. This allows players an additional way to keep an eye on what’s happening behind the scenes in addition to the usual patch notes, social media updates, and so on. Recently, a much-requested looting change has cropped up on the Trello that should make a broad swath of folks happy.

Specifically, one annoying aspect of the game for some players at the moment is how looting deathboxes — the little crates left by players after they die — can get complicated when taking fire. As it stands, taking damage while looting automatically drops folks out of the looting menu, but this has an unintended consequence. Because folks are so ingrained to immediately drop out of the menu themselves and start firing back, it can lead players to instead dropping right back into the menu and delaying any response.

The Trello card notes that a setting is being worked on that will seemingly allow folks to toggle this interaction on and off. For those people that prefer to automatically drop out of the menu, it’ll still be there, but those that constantly find themselves struggling against it will be pleased to see the change implemented in a future patch. You can check out the specific Trello card right here.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 3: Meltdown began on October 1st. The upcoming Fight or Fright Collection Event is set to begin on October 15th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

