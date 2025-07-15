PS5 Quietly Gets New Console Firmware Update

Sony has quietly let loose a new update for PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles today. To this point in 2025, there have only been about half a dozen different updates for PlayStation 5 consoles that Sony has pushed out. Generally speaking, these updates haven’t done much, which has resulted in PlayStation fans waiting for some larger quality of life overhauls to be made to the platform. Unfortunately, these much-requested improvements haven’t come about with this latest patch.

As of today, update version 25.05-11.60.00 for PS5 consoles has been made available. Like many other patches that we’ve seen in the past, Sony says that this update has only “improved system software performance and stability.” This means that there haven’t been any sizable tweaks made to the console at all, especially when it comes to its user interface and suite of features.

If there are any major changes that are set to come to the PS5 soon, it’s likely that they’ll come about later in the year. Sony tends to release its biggest firmware updates to the PS5 in the final months of each calendar year. Assuming that Sony is planning another big patch like this to release in 2025, we should start to learn in advance of the update’s arrival what it will do. For the time being, though, we’re left in the dark and have to settle for basic, routine updates like the one that we’ve just received.

