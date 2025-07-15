Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 Event Announced for This Week

Despite being nearly 5 years old, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to find new fans while keeping returning players engaged. The game recently arrived as part of the PS Plus subscription, giving PlayStation fans a chance to check out the beloved action RPG. Despite fan enthusiasm, however, updates to the game have slowed down a bit, with its last patch released in January of this year. But now, CD Projekt Red is gearing up for the game’s next update in a big way.

Although it hasn’t seen a major update since last year, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to expand its player base. Along with the recent addition to the PS Plus Subscription, CD Projekt Red recently announced that a Mac version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be released on July 17th. While this is exciting news for those who have yet to play the game, longtime fans will be happy to hear about its next major update. And soon, they’ll get the chance, as CD Projekt Red will host a Cyberpunk 2077 live stream to preview update 2.3.

🚨 New REDstreams incoming!



We’re driving into Patch 2.3 of Cyberpunk 2077 to check what’s under the hood of the newest update.



Our passengers will be @PaweSasko, Associate Game Director of Cyberpunk 2, and Adrien Jouannet, Lead Designer at Virtuos 🛞



Tune in this Wednesday,… pic.twitter.com/BSDTC1OvpS — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 15, 2025

Today, CD Projekt Red announced its next patch preview event via the @CyberpunkGame account on X. The stream will cover what’s coming in Patch 2.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 and is set to air this Wednesday, July 16th, at 5 PM CEST / 11 AM EDT.

The live stream event will be available via the CD Projekt Red accounts on Twitch and YouTube. Gamers will be able to tune in as the Associate Game Director for Cyberpunk 2 and Lead Designer at Virtuos discuss what’s coming in the next Cyberpunk 2077 update.

The last major update for Cyberpunk 2077 dropped in December 2024, with a smaller patch in January to resolve some lingering bugs. As such, many fans thought the developer might be done with updates for the game. So, the news of a live stream to preview patch 2.3 has fans thrilled to know more new content is coming.

Exactly what that content will be remains to be seen, as it seems CD Projekt Red is saving the details for the event. That said, many gamers suspect that the “under the hood of the newest update” phrasing is intentional. This, along with a GIF response when asked whether the patch will be “vehicle related” has many expecting a car-related update. Others are throwing their wishlists in the comments, hoping for new hairstyles, romance options, and more. Though new content is the frontrunner for player hopes, some fans want to see improvements and updates for consoles like the Switch 2 and PS5 pro, as well.

It’s likely that all (or at least, most) of what’s new in the next Cyberpunk 2077 update will be revealed during the stream. This includes the release date for the next update, which hasn’t yet been shared. Many fans expect to see it arrive either on the same day of the stream, July 16th, or the following day. We’ll likely get release date confirmation alongside the reveal of new content during the stream.

What are you hoping to see in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update? Let us know in the comments below!