Fortnite Downtime Extended, Epic Games Responds

Fortnite is currently down, and we don’t know exactly when it will be coming back online. The game had some planned downtime, but Epic Games made the decision to extend it further, in order to resolve some issues. The Fortnite Status account on X/Twitter has addressed the downtime issue, offering some information about the current problem that needs to be addressed. The company did not offer any kind of definitive time frame for a resolution, but it did indicate that plans are in place to get the game back online as soon as possible.

“Hey everyone, we’re extending downtime while we work to resolve an issue discovered during offline checks,” the company wrote on X/Twitter. “We’ll do our best to get Fortnite servers online ASAP.”

In the past, we’ve seen the developers at Epic Games move pretty quickly when it comes to Fortnite downtime. The reality is, the game is a huge money maker, and when it’s not online, that means players aren’t spending their V-Bucks buying new skins or any other paid content. There’s a pretty good incentive to get these issues resolved, so hopefully that means the game will be back before too long. This doesn’t seem to be any kind of major attack or anything too serious, so there’s a good chance we could see the problem taken care of within the next couple of hours. In the meantime, Fortnite fans are going to have to keep themselves busy with other games!

