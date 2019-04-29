Upcoming Apex Legends Mirage Finisher Pays Tribute to Jack Nicholson’s Joker

Apex Legends dataminers have discovered a finisher in the files for Mirage that seemingly pays tribute to Jack Nickolsen’s iconic Joker from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film. At the moment, it’s unclear if the finisher is a leftover finisher that didn’t make the cut for the final game, or a new finisher coming in the future, but whatever the case, Batman fans are loving it.

For those that don’t know: finishers are animations that each character in Apex Legends has that can be used to kill a downed player. They are flashy and somewhat troll-ish, which means players love to use them, especially at the beginning of matches. There’s some pretty great ones in the game, but none better than this one sitting in the game’s files for Mirage. You can see the finisher for yourself, below. And underneath it, you can also view the classic Joker scene (1:28) it imitates.

Of course, it’s possible this could be a mere coincidence, right? Wrong, the finisher is located in the game’s files under “joker_execution.” Now, the question is: does Respawn plan to add this finisher to game? Who knows, it’s possible it will be added with Season 2. It’s also possible the recreation of the “You Can Call Me Joker” scene has been thrown out. Only time will tell.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

