Apex Legends Mobile Release Date Revealed

Apex Legends Mobile got a release window not long ago that put the game out sometime in May, and now, we've gotten an actual release date. Respawn Entertainment announced this week that the mobile version of Apex Legends will be out on May 17th, a day which falls just under a week from the announcement of the release date itself. This release on mobile platforms will follow numerous trial runs and other tests Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have held over the past couple of months in select regions to get the game ready for its release.

This release date may not have been a totally unexpected one to many given that some leaks from this week indicated this sort of announcement would be coming soon, but regardless, the news is here and has been made official by Respawn and EA this week. The game will launch for both the Android and iOS platforms soon enough with everyone able to hop into the game starting next Tuesday to see how Apex Legends translates to a mobile platform.

The trailer seen below was shared alongside the release date confirmation, too, to provide a new look at the game.

So close. Just out of reach. Apex Legends Mobile is launching May 17!



Help the community unlock the pre-registration rewards:



Android – pre-register now! https://t.co/IB2byHq93p

iOS – sign up here for pre-reg updates: https://t.co/A0s3xZpbQK pic.twitter.com/aL5pyXwRAn — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) May 11, 2022

Of course, if you've been in the regional tests in the past or have found ways to access them via different regional configurations, you'll already have an idea of how this game plays. For all others, you'll be able to pick up your favorite Legend and start playing as their mobile variants soon. Respawn confirmed previously that the game would launch with 10 Legends to start with and confirmed nine of those already: Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic.

If you're one of the many who expressed interest in the game previously via pre-registrations, you'll be happy to see that you'll have some in-game rewards waiting for you whenever you start playing next week. As the tweet above featuring the new trailer for the mobile game mentioned, there are pre-registration rewards waiting for players as soon as they start. Those rewards campaigns are ongoing, too, so with the game almost at 15 million signups now, there are more rewards on the way.