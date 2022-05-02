Apex Legends Mobile Gets a Release Window

✖

Those who've been looking forward to playing Apex Legends on mobile devices will soon be able to do so now that Apex Legends Mobile has a release window. This mobile adaptation of the battle royale game will be out this month, Respawn Entertainment has confirmed, though an exact release date has not yet been set. This eventual launch follows numerous tests conducted in the past which were first limited to certain regions before gradually expanding elsewhere ahead of the full release.

The previous release window for Apex Legends Mobile was sometime during Summer 2022, so while we still don't yet have an exact release date, we're approaching that announcement now that we're within the release month. Respawn shared the May release plans for Apex Legends Mobile during an Apex Legends preview event for Season 13 before sharing the news publicly on Tuesday.

Unlike some other mobile games which launch first on Android devices before coming to iOS, Apex Legends Mobile will come to both mobile platforms simultaneously when it releases. It'll feature some features exclusive to the mobile version of Apex, too, including mobile-only maps, Legends, and more.

Though it'll have some content that's exclusive to the mobile version of Apex, this game won't feature crossplay like Apex Legends proper does, so mobile players will only be playing against other mobile players. It will, however, feature the Legends from the main game. During the tests, for example, Respawn enabled Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic for testing throughout the regional previews. During the Season 13 preview where Apex Legends Mobile was talked about, design director Jordan Patz said the game is launching with 10 Legends, so there's one more to be announced.

Back in March, Respawn announced that it'd opened up the pre-registrations for Apex Legends Mobile to allow people to express their interest in the game by signing up for it ahead of its release. Given that this is a mobile game, those pre-registrations naturally came with rewards campaigns just as other mobile titles have offered in the past. Those included things like holosprays, banner frames, badges, a banner pose, and a new skin for Pathfinder among other incentives which have all already been unlocked now that over 25 million pre-registrations have been accrued.

Apex Legends Mobile will launch for Android and iOS devices in May.