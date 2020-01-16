Apex Legends Adds a New Game Mode

Respawn Entertainment’s special Apex Legends event continued today with a new game mode added that lets players respawn automatically as the ring closes in on them. The only catch with that mode is that one player from each squad has to be alive during each ring movement. If you can manage that, you’ll have all of your teammates brought back without having to worry about having their cards to revive them.

The new game mode is called Live.Die.Live, and it’s now live in Apex Legends as part of the game’s Grand Soirée event. It’ll be playable from now until January 18th, according to the announcement from Thursday and the schedule from Respawn and Electronic Arts that laid out the plans for the rotating game modes.

Some of the modes that were revealed days ago were ones players were familiar with while others, like this one, were totally new. You can find each of the seven game modes listed below along with the dates that they’ll be playable.

Limited-Time Mode Schedule

1/14 to 1/15 – Gold Rush Duos Gold Weapons only with you and a friend.

1/16 to 1/17 – Live.Die.Live Automatically respawn on living squadmates when the ring closes.

1/18 to 1/19 – Third-Person Mode A classic out-of-body experience.

1/20 to 1/21 – Always Be Closing Keep on the move, avoiding big damage from a ring that won’t slow down.

1/22 to 1/23 – Armed and Dangerous on World’s Edge Shotguns and Sniper Rifles with limited armor.

1/24 to 1/25 – Night Game on King’s Canyon Play on Kings Canyon at Night.

1/26 to 1/28 – Dummies Big Day This game ain’t gonna test itself.



Down, but not out. In https://t.co/ifVatIATG3, previously downed squadmates will respawn when the Ring closes as long as living squadmates remain. Play now through Jan 18. pic.twitter.com/unyuhUmKpH — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 16, 2020

The descriptions of each of these game modes give an idea of what to expect from them when they’re released. Some of the game modes like Third-Person Mode and Night Game on King’s Canyon are pretty self-explanatory, though others like Dummies Big Day raise some questions.

Apex Legends’ new Live.Die.Live game mode is live now and will be playable until January 18th.