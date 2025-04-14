GameStop Reportedly Expecting Nintendo Switch 2 Shortage

GameStop is reportedly expecting some Nintendo Switch 2 shortage issues, especially when it comes to Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, when the console launches this June. According to the report, GameStop store are expecting to have roughly 100 consoles each at the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. This is a healthy number, but as restock specialist Jake Randall notes on X, the PS5 routinely had larger shipments than this, months after launch, that would instantly sell out. To this end, if demand is similar, then this stock is going to run dry very, very quickly.

Meanwhile, it sounds like Nintendo Switch 2 accessories are simply going to be impossible to get at launch. According to Nintendeal, who is the source for the 100 units as well, Nintendo Switch 2 accessories are going to be “extremely limited” at launch. That’s not all though. GameStop is expecting the same issue for Nintendo Switch 2 games. This could mean a physical copy of Mario Kart World — the big Nintendo Switch 2 game at launch — could quickly become hard to come by.

“According to some GameStop sources, most GameStop stores are expecting about 100 Switch 2 consoles available at launch. But games and accessories will be ‘extremely limited,” reads the report from Nintendeal.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Even if this information is accurate, it is also subject to change, especially in the current economy, which is rife with uncertainty. As for the implicated parties — Nintendo and GameStop — neither have commented on this report. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 set to cost as much as it does — and with the possibility of a price increase making it even more — it’s hard to know how much interest there will be in it long term. That said, the Nintendo Switch is on course to be the best-selling console of all time, or at least come on course to come close to dethroning the PS2. So, it’s reasonable to expect there will be plenty of demand, especially at launch, assuming it doesn’t get priced out of this demand via a price increase.

What many forget about the PS5 was that not only was demand very high, but there were serious production and shipping issues that led to a shortage. This shouldn’t be a problem for the Nintendo Switch 2, so it shouldn’t be as challenging as the PS5 was to get not just at launch, but for a solid two years after it.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is poised to release on June 5, priced at $450. For more coverage on the upcoming Nintendo console — including everything from the latest Switch 2 news to the latest Switch 2 rumors and leaks — click here.