‘Apex Legends’ Is On Pace to Beat ‘Fortnite’ As Top Battle Royale Game

Apex Legends has been climbing upward ever since its surprise launch last week. The new battle royale title on the block surpassed 25 million players in its first week alone, and it has shown no signs of slowing down. That said, the Respawn Entertainment title is currently on pace to beat the reigning champ that is Fortnite.

Analyst Thomas Rice recently took to Twitter to share a simple graph that points out the two battle royale experiences. Sure, Fortnite has the advantage, as it has been out for over a year and is in several platforms. However, according to Rice, Apex Legends has not only had a better launch than Epic Games’ title did, but it is also a stronger one.

This is why people are getting positive on $EA — #ApexLegends is not just having a strong launch, it’s having a significantly better launch than the most successful game in recent history. pic.twitter.com/4vANqkHJ5k — Thomas Rice (@thomasrice_au) February 11, 2019

As can be seen in the tweet above, Fortnite‘s trajectory was gradual as more and more players began to hop into the battle bus. Apex Legends, on the other hand, is nearly on a straight path up. Of course, this can be attributed to a few things. Since Fortnite has been around for some time, players are possibly more likely to try out other games in the battle royale space.

In addition to this, Respawn has been on top of player feedback about issues with Apex Legends. The developer even disabled their recently implemented Valentine’s Day skins after discovering some issues that were causing crashes. It will be interesting to see if the new free-to-play battle royale game can keep up the momentum, but in the meantime, keep on becoming champions and capturing those Victory Royales. Maybe even grab a chicken dinner if you want.

