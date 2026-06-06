New Spyro the Dragon RPG Leaked Before Xbox Reveal

A new Spyro the Dragon with RPG elements has leaked ahead of its rumored reveal at tomorrow’s Xbox showcase. As you may know, Spyro the Dragon is owned by Activision, and Xbox owns Activision, which means Xbox owns the former PlayStation mascot. So far, it has done nothing with the series, but this is reportedly changing, according to a leaker who just recently leaked the existence of Rayman Legends Retold before it was announced.

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More specifically, over on social media platform X, a new leaker on the scene by the name of No Arms and No Legs claims there is a new Spyro the Dragon with “RPG elements” in the works with a “Shadow Legacy vibe.” For those who do not know, Shadow Legacy refers to Spyro: Shadow Legacy, the final game in the original series continuity released in 2005 by Amaze Entertainment as a Nintendo DS exclusive. And it was a massive flop, as evidenced by its 50 on Metacritic, and it is not quintessential Spyro, so it’s worrying to hear its name evoked.

Additional Details on New Spyro Game

Adding to this, it is claimed a “well-known” villain may be back as the main antagonist, and there will be some type of “beach/island hub.” As for the game, it’s being made by Activision/Xbox studio, Toys for Bob, whose recent releases include Crash Team Rumble, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. They also made a few Skylanders games. To this end, they are probably the best studio to make a new game in the beloved series. Lastly, it’s added that the game will be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the leaker has previously had media to bolster their claims, this is not the case this time. That said, there’s reason to think they have some type of source with access to this information.

At the moment of publishing, neither Xbox nor Activision nor Toys for Bob have commented on this new leak and the speculation it has created. There are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.