Stardew Valley’s Biggest Competition Just Finally Confirmed Its 1.0 Release Date

For many years, Stardew Valley has been the default idea of what a farming sim should be. But ever since it released in early access in late 2024, Fields of Mistria has been giving Concerned Ape’s classic a run for its money. Cozy gamers aren’t likely to abandon Stardew any time soon, but Fields of Mistria is a delightful new farming sim that has captured many hearts already in Early Access. Now, at long last, developer NPC Studio has revealed the game’s official full release date.

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During the June 6th Wholesome Direct stream as part of Summer Game Fest, NPC Studio confirmed that Fields of Mistria 1.0 will release on August 5th, 2026. That marks almost exactly 2 years to the date in Early Access, and the game has left quite a good impression during that time. With the full 1.0 release, Fields of Mistria will add several exciting new features, including marriage, children, and new NPCs.

Courtesy of NPC Studio

With several games slated to arrive in September ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6‘s big debut in November, fall 2026 is looking packed. Now, farming sim fans have one more game to add to the list, as Fields of Mistria 1.0 arrives on August 5th for PC via Steam and Steam Deck. For now, the game will still not be available on console, as NPC Studio has previously confirmed it will get the PC version fully up and running before turning to potential console ports. Even so, this likely brings us one step closer to the dream of Fields of Mistria on Switch.

In Early Access, Fields of Mistria has already amassed a huge following. It has earned Overwhelmingly Positive reviews, a feat for any game, especially one that’s technically not yet complete. With 1.0, several long-awaited features will finally be added to the magical farming sim. On August 5th, the game will get its major 1.0 update, bringing in several exciting finishing touches. To get a look at what to expect from the game’s full launch, you can check out the brand-new Fields of Mistria release date trailer below:

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Highlights include the ability to unlock 10 Heart events with NPCs, marriage and children, and new NPCs for the Saturday Market. New dungeon quests and rewards will also be added, and the town’s Renown Level Cap will be raised to 100. Freshly added questline events and the conclusion to the Town Repair storyline will round out the story, letting players get a full picture of life in Mistria at last. The 1.0 release will also add new cosmetics, mounts, decor, skill perks, and achievements.

NPC Studio has already teased more details to come on the road to Fields of Mistria’s full 1.0 release this August. So be sure to stay tuned and wishlist the game on Steam if you want to learn more. And if you already have Fields of Mistria in Early Access, wrap up that playthrough so you can jump into a fresh save when the full game arrives this year.

Are you excited to see Fields of Mistria finally launch in 1.0? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!