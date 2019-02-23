‘Apex Legends’ Patch Fixes Exploits and Issues

Respawn Entertainment released an Apex Legends patch at the start of the weekend that fixed several issues and closed some exploits players had found.

The weekend patch was a light one in terms of what it changed, but its effects will be felt for the next few days as some players try to perform tricks that also doubled as exploits and are no longer able to. Addressing three different areas in its patch, Respawn listed everything that was changed on Reddit with all three of those fixes found below:

Server Patch

Addressed issue where players were able to skydive longer distances than intended when launching from Jump Towers.

Fixed issue with Havoc crashing the game in certain situations.

Fixed exploit where players could refill ammo in the inventory screen for the Kraber and Mastiff.

The first “issue” patched appears to be an exploit Respawn has taken care of, though it wasn’t nearly as obvious an exploit as acquiring more ammo for limited-ammo weapons. Apex Legends players who have been watching streamers, particularly on the PC version, may have noticed a tactic used where the players looked straight up into the air when re-deploying via the Jump Towers. This launch method was the start of a technique that allowed players to fly further than intended, as Respawn said, across a map that’s already quite easy to traverse due to its size. The tactic wasn’t a malicious one as far as exploits go, but it seems the issue has been patched out regardless.

Respawn’s other fixes in the Apex Legends patch are ones players likely saw less frequently. One caused the Havoc to crash games, something that would’ve only been seen this past week since the energy rifle was just added recently. The Havoc rifle uses Energy Ammo and gives players options to use one of two hop-ups, but it seems it was also crashing games due to an issue that’s now been fixed.

The third and final change in the update was the fixing of an exploit where players could reload their Krabers and Mastiffs by acquiring more ammo through the inventory screen. These golden weapons are a devastating bolt-action sniper rifle and a horizontal-spread shotgun, respectively, and are found exclusively through care packages. They also have limited ammo which can’t be restocked to avoid having players use them throughout an entire game, or at least that was the intention until players found the ammo exploit.

Apex Legends’ new server patch is now live across all platforms.