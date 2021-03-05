Apex Legends Patch Notes Address Players' Biggest Requests

✖

Apex Legends got a beefy set of patch notes ahead of the release of the game’s next update with those notes addressing a couple of the most common requests from players. Caustic got nerfed to make the Legend and his gaseous devices less oppressive, the Mastiff was adjusted so that it potentially won’t change the course of a fight with just two well-placed shots, and the lanky Pathfinder no longer has the Low Profile debuff that causes him to take more damage. Some unexpected changes to other Legends were included in the same update as well to give people more to look forward to even if you don’t use the Legends and weapons mentioned above.

Caustic’s been a common topic of discussion when it comes to the Apex Legends meta concerning how well he’s able to slow down engagements and deny opponents access to certain areas. His gas will now do less damage overall while his ultimate got a full minute added to the cooldown. Horizon got a similar nerf with a minute added to her ultimate as well.

Some other changes were made that weren’t expected but may make the meta more interesting regardless. Gibraltar no longer has faster heals when under his dome, though he can still revive teammates quicker. Another defensive Legend, Wattson, now has a passive similar to Octane’s where she passively regenerates shields. With Rampart’s barriers also affected by the update, the defensive meta may look a bit different after the update releases considering how every defender was adjusted somehow.

The full patch notes containing all the balance changes for Apex’s next update can be seen below:

Legend Updates

Caustic

Nox Gas Grenade cooldown increased from 2.5 minutes to 3.5 minutes.

Nox Gas damages at a flat rate of 5hp per tick instead of ramping up from 6hp → 12hp.

Pathfinder

Removed Low Profile

Gibraltar

Removed 15% faster heal item usage while in Dome of Protection.

Horizon

Increased Black Hole cooldown from 2 minutes to 3 minutes

Revenant

Revenant’s Silence now disables Mirage’s cloaked revive & respawn as well as Octane’s Swift Mend.

Wattson

Wattson now has passive shield regen at 0.5 hp/s (half of Octane’s current health regen rate).

Rampart

Explosives damage Amped Cover normally, instead of inflicting 200 damage.

Explosives damage Sheila normally, instead of inflicting 175 damage.

Weapon Updates

Weapon Optics

All gold AR and LMG default optics updated to 2x Bruiser.

Mastiff

Pellet damage decreased from 13 → 11. Fire rate increased from 1.0 → 1.1.

Wingman

+1 bullet to every magazine size, including base.

Hemlok

Increased hip-fire spread.

Quality of Life Changes