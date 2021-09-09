Apex Legends Patch Notes Include a Big Rampart Buff and New Heirloom

Another Apex Legends Heirloom is coming soon to the game with Rampart the next recipient of a premium melee weapon. Her Heirloom is aptly called the “Problem Solver” and comes in the form of a weighty pipe wrench that dispenses gumballs, too. If that wasn’t enough for Rampart mains, the same update that adds the Heirloom is also giving Rampart a fairly noticeable buff that’ll allow her to walk with her turret, Sheila, if she doesn’t want to plant it on the ground.

The Heirloom can be seen in the trailer below towards the beginning of the overview of the Evolution Collection Event. She smacks Caustic with it, a move most Apex players would find no issue with, and then pops a gumball out of the Problem Solver as a reward.

“For all of her hard work, Rampart’s getting a “Problem Solver:” a brand-new Heirloom pipe wrench, complete with a gumball dispenser,” the notes in the blog associated with the update read. “Who could ask for anything more?”

Moving onto the Rampart buffs, the Legend will soon be able to carry Sheila around. The catch is that the turret can’t be picked up once it’s placed on the ground, so players will have to be sure of where they want it to be. The weapon also functions a bit different compared to its permanent placement form with the patch notes below detailing what’s new.

Sheila Has Gone Mobile!

Rampart will now be able to run around with Sheila out, and shoot while walking. The spin up is longer, and she only gets 1 magazine in this mode.

Once Sheila is out, you can put it away and pull it back out until you run out of ammo (or hit the cooldown time).

At any point, you can still place Sheila down for your teammates to use. Once placed, it has infinite reloads and acts just like the previous version. You cannot pick it back up.

Explaining the buff, the developers said they’re looking to make Rampart more reactive instead of confining her solely to the defensive areas she sets up.

“A legend based solely on a defensive position is hard to get right in Apex Legends,” the Apex team said. “We think Rampart has a place as the ultimate defensive Legend, but we wanted to give her a little more ability to be reactive and push with her team. As usual, we’ll be watching to see how this plays out and will adjust accordingly!”

Apex’s new update with this Heirloom and the Rampart buffs will be released on September 14th.