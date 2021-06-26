Apex Legends Patch Will Update Arenas Maps, Weapons

✖

The next Apex Legends update releasing on June 29th alongside the Genesis event will include some changes for the game’s Arenas mode. These changes will affect the prices of the weapons players purchase before rounds start, balance adjustments for different Legends’ abilities, and changes for the Arenas maps themselves. Patch notes for the update have revealed what’s happening ahead of time where the Arenas mode is concerned.

The bulk of the Arenas changes deal with the weapons available in the mode and how much they cost. Abilities make up the second-most amount of changes both in terms of prices and their cooldowns among other factors with the changes for the actual maps only taking up a small portion of the notes. A few bugs will be fixed when the patch releases, too.

Rewind the Apex Games in the Genesis Collection Event. ⏪ Return to the original Kings Canyon and World's Edge maps or fight for glory on the Skull Town Arenas map. Return to where it all began starting June 29. pic.twitter.com/uuUFY55jsy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 24, 2021

Patch notes for the Arenas mode can be found below and will go live whenever the Genesis update is released.

Arenas Price Adjustments

Weapon Prices

P2020 Lvl 1 Upgrade: 50 -> 25

P2020 Lvl 2 Upgrade: 125 -> 75

P2020 Lvl 3 Upgrade: 200 -> 150

RE45: 250 -> 200

EVA: 250 -> 300

Mastiff: 500 -> 400

R99: 550 -> 500

Volt: 500 -> 550

Spitfire: 550 -> 600

L-Star: 400 -> 500

R301 Lvl 2 Upgrade: 300 -> 350

G7 Scout: 350 -> 400

G7 Scout Lvl 3 Upgrade: 250 -> 200

30-30: 350 -> 400

30-30 Lvl 3 Upgrade: 250 -> 200

Utility Prices

Arc Star: 100 -> 125

Gold Backpack: 250 -> 300

Legend Ability Prices

Crypto EMP: 600 -> 500

Crypto Drone: 100 -> 50

Revenant Death Totem: 600 -> 500

Lifeline DOC Drone 50 -> 75

Fuse Knuckle Cluster 150 -> 75

Bloodhound Ult 350 -> 450

Arenas Balance Changes

Legend Ability Adjustments

Pathfinder’s Grapple starting charges reduced to 2 charges from 3.

Pathfinder’s Zipline round cooldown increased from every round to every other round.

Rampart’s Sheila round cooldown reduced from every 3 rounds to every other round.

Wattson’s Interception Pylon round cooldown increased from every round to every other round.

Octane’s Launch Pad cooldown increased from every round to every other round.

Octane’s Stim starting charges reduced to 2 charges from 3.

Other

Added a scoreboard to the map screen.

You can now report players by pressing [SPACE / Y] in the map screen

From Round 3 and onward, you’ll now start with a shield battery in addition to 2 syringes and 2 shield cells.

Care packages will also land 5s earlier to make the contained weapons a more viable option before the round closes out.

6x scope moved from base sniper weapons to Lvl 1 upgrade.

Arenas Map Adjustments

Party Crasher

Adjusted circle logic to favor downtown a bit more.

Simplified the minimap’s visual language.

Phase Runner

Raised cover height on certain props throughout the map to prevent unfair advantages to large rig Legends.

Added a few trees to reduce the ease of spawn sniping (looking at you, Reptar…).

Arenas Bug Fixes