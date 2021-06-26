Apex Legends Patch Will Update Arenas Maps, Weapons
The next Apex Legends update releasing on June 29th alongside the Genesis event will include some changes for the game’s Arenas mode. These changes will affect the prices of the weapons players purchase before rounds start, balance adjustments for different Legends’ abilities, and changes for the Arenas maps themselves. Patch notes for the update have revealed what’s happening ahead of time where the Arenas mode is concerned.
The bulk of the Arenas changes deal with the weapons available in the mode and how much they cost. Abilities make up the second-most amount of changes both in terms of prices and their cooldowns among other factors with the changes for the actual maps only taking up a small portion of the notes. A few bugs will be fixed when the patch releases, too.
Rewind the Apex Games in the Genesis Collection Event. ⏪
Return to the original Kings Canyon and World's Edge maps or fight for glory on the Skull Town Arenas map. Return to where it all began starting June 29. pic.twitter.com/uuUFY55jsy— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 24, 2021
Patch notes for the Arenas mode can be found below and will go live whenever the Genesis update is released.
Arenas Price Adjustments
Weapon Prices
- P2020 Lvl 1 Upgrade: 50 -> 25
- P2020 Lvl 2 Upgrade: 125 -> 75
- P2020 Lvl 3 Upgrade: 200 -> 150
- RE45: 250 -> 200
- EVA: 250 -> 300
- Mastiff: 500 -> 400
- R99: 550 -> 500
- Volt: 500 -> 550
- Spitfire: 550 -> 600
- L-Star: 400 -> 500
- R301 Lvl 2 Upgrade: 300 -> 350
- G7 Scout: 350 -> 400
- G7 Scout Lvl 3 Upgrade: 250 -> 200
- 30-30: 350 -> 400
- 30-30 Lvl 3 Upgrade: 250 -> 200
Utility Prices
- Arc Star: 100 -> 125
- Gold Backpack: 250 -> 300
- Legend Ability Prices
- Crypto EMP: 600 -> 500
- Crypto Drone: 100 -> 50
- Revenant Death Totem: 600 -> 500
- Lifeline DOC Drone 50 -> 75
- Fuse Knuckle Cluster 150 -> 75
- Bloodhound Ult 350 -> 450
Arenas Balance Changes
Legend Ability Adjustments
- Pathfinder’s Grapple starting charges reduced to 2 charges from 3.
- Pathfinder’s Zipline round cooldown increased from every round to every other round.
- Rampart’s Sheila round cooldown reduced from every 3 rounds to every other round.
- Wattson’s Interception Pylon round cooldown increased from every round to every other round.
- Octane’s Launch Pad cooldown increased from every round to every other round.
- Octane’s Stim starting charges reduced to 2 charges from 3.
Other
- Added a scoreboard to the map screen.
- You can now report players by pressing [SPACE / Y] in the map screen
- From Round 3 and onward, you’ll now start with a shield battery in addition to 2 syringes and 2 shield cells.
- Care packages will also land 5s earlier to make the contained weapons a more viable option before the round closes out.
- 6x scope moved from base sniper weapons to Lvl 1 upgrade.
Arenas Map Adjustments
Party Crasher
- Adjusted circle logic to favor downtown a bit more.
- Simplified the minimap’s visual language.
Phase Runner
- Raised cover height on certain props throughout the map to prevent unfair advantages to large rig Legends.
- Added a few trees to reduce the ease of spawn sniping (looking at you, Reptar…).
Arenas Bug Fixes
- The UI for Purple devotion now shows the attached turbocharger.
- Players will no longer be chosen as Jump Masters during the legend select screen.
- Updated the sniper stock to show an empty slot when needed.
- Can no longer get stuck in the crouch position after dying while reviving a teammate during a round in Arenas.