Latest Apex Legends Patch Adds Quality of Life Tweaks, Fixes Bugs, and More

After delaying the massive update that features a brand new event for Apex Legends, Respawn finally released it. Included in the patch are a host of goodies for those wanting to pick up new skins for Legends and weapons, a new Elite queue for those looking to take on the best in the game, and a bounty of bug fixes. In addition to all of this, the devs have also added a significant amount of quality of life changes that are sure to please players who may have had some issues with the popular battle royale title.

Included among the quality of life improvements, the devs decreased the delay for items poppin up in the menu while looting a Death Box, improved server performance for those who may have been experiencing rubberbanding, removed a couple of exploits, and much more. The Apex Legends team also included a plethora of bug fixes, including ones that tackle extra sway with the G7 crosshair, players not receiving XP, weapons firing but not producing sound or visuals, and tons more. You can check out the full post of everything that is new right here, but we’ve got the quality of life improvements and bug fixes below:

Decreased the delay with items showing up in the menu when looting a Death Box.

Mini Map direction will now display correctly while in the ship or skydiving.

Improved server performance for some cases of rubberbanding when using items.

Removed an exploit that allowed a squad to have more than one of the same Legend.

Removed an exploit that allowed to “bunny hop” while healing.

Fixed issue where players might “bounce” off your squad when breaking off during a skydive.

Improved skydiving so it should feel more responsive and smooth.

Thermite grenades now cause damage to doors.

Squad Summary Page Improvements cursor support added. players can now mute / report players from this page. players can now report teammates that have disconnected.

Caustic barrels can now be triggered to disabled by friendly teammates.

[Xbox and PS4 only] Added ability to fully customize button layout for controllers.

Added cooldown [.5 seconds] before you can reuse the last zipline you were on.

Pathfinder’s Grapple now has a blue crosshair indicator that will appear when the Grapple is in range of objects it can connect to.

When grappling a zipline, the trajectory will now pull players to a point below the zipline rather than above. This makes it so players are more likely to connect with the zipline instead of flying over it.

Made improvements to how weapon reticles and optics are displayed when playing with colorblind settings.

Added colorblind support for threat vision scope and Bloodhound’s Ultimate.

Removed the ability for players to change game settings not intended to be modified on a client level. Our intent is to prevent exploits like removing muzzle flash, disabling lighting, and other changes that give players an unfair competitive advantage.

We’ve reverted the behavior of “Holster Weapons” so pressing that button while your melee weapon is out will no longer bring out your last primary weapon.

Added localized voice overs for all Legends that now supports: French German Spanish Italian Russian Polish Japanese Mandarin

Fixed an issue where a player is unable to change their Party Privacy option.

Fixed the extra sway from the G7 crosshair while moving.

Fixed bug where cloaked Mirage was too noticeable.

Fixed a rare issue with using consumables while having a Caustic gas canister out.

Fixed an issue where shield cells and shield batteries would sometimes appear to be permanently stuck to the player.

Improved framerate when Sun shadow coverage is set High in Video options.

Fixed issue with the Long Distance Kill Badge not displaying the correct max distance.

Fixed issue with bad framerate when using Bloodhound’s Ultimate.

Fixed players being crushed by opening or closing doors when climbing onto a roof just above the door.

Fixed a crash related to model code.

Fixed issue where player would crawl very fast in place.

Fixed some rare cases of players getting stuck in geometry.

Fixed issue where Octane’s Stim trail would still linger after death.

Fixed cases where melee lunges could stop too far from their intended target.

Fixed issue with players not receiving any XP for anything after a match and the Champion Bonus showing as -1XP.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the audio and visual effects would not play when a weapon fires.

Lots of minor fixes and polish to game stability and performance.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.