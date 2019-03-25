‘Apex Legends’ Pathfinder Easter Egg Found on Weapon Skin

Respawn Entertainment has officially released the Season 1 Battle Pass for Apex Legends, which means players are grinding away at all of the tiers in hopes of earning all of the glorious loot that comes with the journey. That said, there’s one weapon skin in the game that has always shared a connection not only with the title’s prime example of optimism, but also with a popular film and novel from 1968. The “PAL 9000” Peacekeeper skin is clearly a nod to HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey, but the smiley faces and color scheme show the skin’s connection to Pathfinder. However, a recently discovered Easter Egg paints a very grim picture for players’ favorite (or least favorite) robotic friend.

Posted to the Apex Legends subreddit by user clementinise, a close-up shot of the PAL 9000 Peacekeeper skin reveals a bit of binary code. Upon translating all of the ones and zeros, it was unveiled that the code actually says “KILL PATHFINDER.” Well, that is certainly worrisome.

Of course, many of the replies were from players theorizing who made the skin. Was it Pathfinder’s creator who maybe got fed up with the optimism the robot was slinging left and right? Was it possibly Mirage, who has the voiceline about not wanting to be teammates with Pathfinder? Who could have made this troubling weapon skin that is clearly a threat to Pathfinder’s existence?

Others were calling for the end to the bullying of Pathfinder and reminding everyone that he’s just doing his best. Naturally, other players just weren’t having it. It’s safe to say that Pathfinder isn’t as loved as he’d like to be, but we’re pretty sure he’s okay with that. In fact, he probably believes in you no matter what, even if you want to kill him.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the hot new free-to-play battle royale title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends‘ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”

