New Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive Announced Brings Back 1990s NES Series

A new Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game has been announced, and it’s set to bring a series that got its start in the 1990s as an NES exclusive. Right now, though, the new Nintendo Switch 2 game has only been confirmed for release in Japan, and given the series’ history of sometimes Japan-exclusive releases, this may not change. Thankfully, if this happens, those in the West will have the option to import the Nintendo Switch 2 game or create a Japanese account. That said, anyone who does this will need to be able to read and understand Japanese, as no English language support has been confirmed.

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More specifically, Game Addict and ParityBit have announced a brand new installment in the long-running Derby Stallion series, called Derby Stallion 2, which is a sequel to 2020’s Nintendo Switch exclusive Derby Stallion, a sort of reboot of the series. This 2020 predecessor was released in Japan and Japan only, which likely confirms the above suspicion that this follow-up won’t come west.

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About the New Switch 2 Game

As for the game, in it, you are the owner of a small ranch with a single horse on it. You will need to grow your stable, raise your horses, train them, and compete with them in races. Through bloodlines and future generations, players work towards the ultimate goal, which is to create the pinnacle “thoroughbred” horse the world has ever seen.

As a series, Derby Stallion got its start back in 1991 on the NES. Since then, there have been a total of 24 releases, making this upcoming one a milestone 25th release. There have been additions on other platforms, and sometimes even exclusive to those platforms, but primarily the series has been a Nintendo exclusive. What remains unclear if Nintendo moneyhats or supports the development of these games, or if they are just Nintendo exclusives by the choice of the developer.

Those in Japan or in the West planning to import the game can anticipate it releasing on September 24, both physically, at retail, and digitally. Right now, there is no word of any additional editions of the game beyond the standard one, which will cost 9,980 yen. The yen is very weak right now, so this means this is only about $60 USD.

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