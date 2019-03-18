‘Apex Legends’ Players Not Happy With Respawn CEO’s Answer About Season 1 Release Date

It may be safe to say that Respawn Entertainment might have a problem on their hands. Apex Legends came flying out of the gate with a hotness not many games have experienced in such a short amount of time. That said, ever since March 1st, most fans have had only one thing on their minds: Where’s the Season 1 Battle Pass? This has caused a bit of an uproar in the community, so when Respawn CEO Vince Zampella recently confirmed that an estimated release date exists, some players weren’t having it.

When he was asked if there was an estimated release date for Season 1 of Apex Legends, Zampella offered a simple answer: “Yes.” Unfortunately, this was nowhere near good enough for some fans of the hot new battle royale game.

No date, no buy! Keep it up guys your game is going to die earlier with this communication — CYBER (@CYBER29127219) March 17, 2019

So first it’s cryptic emojis and now just a single word. Thank you Respawn, very cool! — 6loot (@6loot) March 17, 2019

This is the best annoying answer I could ask for. Lol — Spawnacus🛡️ (@SpawnacusLIVE) March 17, 2019

There are several more replies along these lines, but you get the idea. Some people just aren’t happy. Of course, there could be many things that brought us to this point. Did Respawn mess up by being vague about the release date from the start? Are the fans just being impatient, or should the devs be completely open about everything?

Either way, there are now only two weeks left until April begins, so if the Season 1 Battle Pass for Apex Legends arrives during that time, Respawn will have kept their word. If they come forward during that time and say it’s going to take a little longer, that’s cool too. Some players won’t be happy, but that’s the nature of the beast at the end of the day.

In the meantime, Apex Legends is currently available for free on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Season 1 Battle Pass is still expected to arrive in March.

What do you think about all of this? Do fans have a reason to be upset with the Respawn CEO about his answer? Are you not going to let something like this keep you from enjoying Apex Legends? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

