‘Apex Legends’ Is Dominating Video Game Porn In 2019

There’s a lot of pornography on the Internet, and a lot of it these days is of video game characters. That’s just the world we live in. And for the year of 2019, Apex Legends has been dominating video game porn searches. Like, it’s not even close. As of a couple of days ago, there’s been 2.3 million Apex Legends porn searches just on Pornhub alone. Given that the battle royale game is hero based, means this isn’t super surprising, however, 2.3 million in two months still sounds like a lot.

Interestingly, the Apex Legends porn frenzy seemingly peaked around the middle of February, not too long after the game initially released. According to Pornhub — via Kotaku — the most popular characters to search for are Wraith, Lifeline, Mirage, and Pathfinder. Why Caustic isn’t included in this bunch, is unclear.

As you would expect, the search traffic has been gradually declining, but it did rise back up when the battle pass released and Octane was added to the game.

As for other big releases, both Metro Exodus and Kingdom Hearts III had large surges near launch, especially the latter (nothing like some Donald Duck). Meanwhile, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 didn’t surge as much, but rather have seen more consistent traffic that wasn’t as quick to die off. And apparently even Anthem was charting for a bit, but according to Pornhub, this could be because it’s a general term. Though people generally searching for “Anthem” on porn sites sounds as odd as the people searching for the video game “Anthem.”

Anyway, Apex Legends is available for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on Apex Legends, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.

