Fortnite Item Shop Bringing Back Ultra Rare Skin Last Seen Over 1,700 Days Ago

One of the rarest skins in the history of Fortnite is finally coming back to the Item Shop starting today. Over the past few years, hundreds of different collabs that extend to thousands of different skins have appeared in Fortnite. While many of these skins have come back to the Item Shop routinely since their first appearance, others have never been put up for sale again for one reason or another. Luckily, one skin that was thought to be lost to history is finally set to come back to the Item Shop and, in the process,s will put an end to requests that fans have had for years.

As of today, Epic Games has confirmed that it’s releasing the Psycho Bandit and Claptrap cosmetics back into the Fortnite Item Shop. These accessories first appeared in Fortnite in 2019 as a way to cross-promote the release of Borderlands 3, which is the game that the characters hail from. Psycho Bandit and Claptrap would go on to come back to the Item Shop a handful of times up until May 2020. Since this time, though, the Psycho Bundle has never once returned to Fortnite, which means it has been roughly five years (or 1,793 days) since this collab was last seen.

Everybody's favorite overenthusiastic robot is back – Claptrap and the Psycho Bandit return tonight!🥳 pic.twitter.com/C50rFnbCVW — Fortnite (@Fortnite) April 28, 2025

The reason behind the Psycho Bundle not coming back to Fortnite has never been explained by Epic Games. However, given that the cosmetics were primarily meant to be a bonus given out to those who bought Borderlands 3 on the Epic Games Store, it’s likely that the bundle’s rights were somewhat tied up in this promotion that Epic had struck with developer Gearbox Software. Clearly, a new deal between the two companies has now been agreed to, though, which means that the Psycho Bundle should be available more frequently in the Fortnite Item Shop moving forward.

For now, specifics aren’t known about the Psycho Bandit and Claptrap, such as their price and longevity in the Item Shop. Assuming that it’s the same as its previous release, this full bundle should be available to pick up for 2,000 V-Bucks. It remains to be seen how long the Psycho Bundle will stick around, but we should know once it’s formally added to the Shop with today’s reset.