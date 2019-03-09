‘Apex Legends’ Devs Address Possibility of a Reconnect Feature

Respawn Entertainment checked in on Apex Legends players at the start of the weekend to discuss the possibility of a reconnect feature, but the developer said there are no plans for such an option at this time.

Many Apex Legends matches can be finished without issue, but some players – especially those on the PC platform – will experience game crashes at times that kick them out of the match. With Apex Legends being a team game, it leaves squads down a member, so players have requested that a reconnect button be added to get them back in the game.

Respawn has heard those requests but said it’s ultimately not looking into adding a reconnect feature.

“We’ve heard the suggestions from you folks asking for a reconnect to match feature,” Respawn said in a check-in on Reddit ahead of the weekend. “We are currently not pursuing this for a couple reasons.”

The first reason why players shouldn’t get their hopes up for a reconnect feature is that it can be easily abused, Respawn said. Players have suggested multiple ways for a reconnect feature to be implemented in the past, one such suggestion making it so that players’ Legends remain on the map and can be damaged while the player is disconnected, but Respawn said the tool “opens a lot of risk for players abuse it.”

Respawn’s second reason for not adding the reconnect feature is that the developer’s resources are just better spent on other issues and features right now. Instead, the developer suggested that if it could fix the crashing issues and other problems that result in players being kicked from games, there would be no reason to have a reconnect feature.

“We believe the resources needed to build, test, and release it are better spent focused on fixing stability issues so that the feature isn’t necessary,” Respawn said.

Respawn’s check-in at the start of the weekend comes before a week that’s rumored to bring about the battle pass, the start of Season 1, and a new Legend named Octane all around the same time. Files alluding to flamethrowers and turrets have also been found, though it could be some time before those features are added.

