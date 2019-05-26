Apex Legends Next Character May Be Bangalore’s Brother

Apex Legends’ next legend probably isn’t dropping until Season 2 drops, which is likely going to happen next month. The question is: what type of character will Respawn Entertainment add to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC battle royale game? Well, some fans think it may actually be Lieutenant Jackson Williams, the brother of Anita Williams, which is the real name of Bangalore. Earlier this week, Respawn posted some lore content involving Bangalore, providing some backstory to the character, which is how we learned her real name is Anita Williams and how she served in the IMC with her brother.

In an image accompanying the lore, Jackson Williams can be seen falling from an ISM Hestia ship, which would presumably be his death. However, Bangalore thinks her brother is still alive, which suggests he may just his rear his head in the future as character.

Untimely death or a mysterious disappearance? You decide as The Outlands Journal seeks to uncover the truth surrounding the fate of Lieutenant Jackson Williams. 📄: https://t.co/W2wJ4mq5s4 pic.twitter.com/mT7EkIxAbJ — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 24, 2019

That said, while it’s possible Jackson will show up in the future, it doesn’t look like he will be the next character. As you may know, a character named Wattson, who is said to be a situational hero who has the ability to set electric traps, has long been rumored and teased as the game’s next character, ruling out a return for Jackson as the game’s 10th character.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, new data suggests that Apex Legends is fading and fading very quickly. In other words, the game’s hype is dying.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What would you like to see from the game’s next legend?