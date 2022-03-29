Apex Legends Finally Getting PS5, Xbox Series X Versions

Apex Legends players who’ve been waiting on native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game finally get what they’ve been hoping for this week with the release of exactly that. Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced that the Warriors Collection Event previously detailed will also bring about the releases of the upgraded versions of the battle royale game on Tuesday. Details released alongside the announcement specified what some of these upgrades would look like as well as the process players must go through to get the upgraded versions of the game depending on which console you’re playing on.

Over in the blog post detailing the Warriors Collection Event, Respawn and EA have since updated that page with news about the current-gen upgrades. Apex players who have one of those newer consoles will notice that things like a 4K resolution as well as HDR will now be available based on the console being used, though not everything is available right away. Some things – notably 120hz performance – will not be released until a later update.

The rundown of what’s coming out now and on what console as well as what’s planned for the future can be found below:

Apex Legends Upgrades on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

4K output – PS5 & Xbox Series X

Full 60hz gameplay – PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

HDR – PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

Higher resolution shadow maps – PS5 & Xbox Series X

Greater LOD distances – PS5 & Xbox Series X

Planned for Future Updates

120hz gameplay – PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

Adaptive triggers – PS5

Haptics – PS5

Visual Improvements – PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

Audio Improvements – PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

The Xbox Series S console is omitted in some of those enhancements mentioned above, but that shouldn’t be too surprising given that that’s often the case whenever upgrades like these are announced. It’s also worth noting that the PlayStation 5’s Dualsense features like the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback will be implemented at a later date, though many PlayStation 5 users may not be as annoyed by that delay given that people often elect to turn off adaptive triggers in competitive shooters like Apex.

Those playing on the Xbox consoles don’t have to do anything to upgrade to the new version since it’ll happen automatically via Smart Delivery. If you’re playing on the PlayStation 5, you’ll have to go to Apex’s Game Hub, navigate to its options, and choose the PlayStation 5 version to download before deleting the PlayStation 4 version to ensure you’re playing on the newest one.