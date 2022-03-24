Apex Legends Event Adds New Heirloom and a Returning Game Mode

Respawn Entertainment officially unveiled Apex Legends’ Warriors Collection Event this week with a new Heirloom, a returning game mode, and more included. That Heirloom will go to Crypto, a Legend which was said to be getting one of those coveted cosmetics soon based on leaks seen prior to this reveal, while the game mode in question is Control, a mode introduced earlier in the current season. A new Arena map, event-exclusive items found within a reward tracker, and other typical event offers are present, too, and everything will be live come March 29th when the event begins.

The Heirloom for Crypto is known as his Biwon Blade and can be seen towards the end of the trailer shown below. If you’re one to keep up with leaks and such, you’ll already have an idea of what this looks like before seeing it. If not, here’s your first look at the latest Heirloom.

The fight never stops for our Legends: prove your squad’s ferocity in the Warriors Collection Event ⚔️



Take on other players as Control returns, try out the new Arenas map, and unlock Crypto’s Heirloom starting March 29. pic.twitter.com/eSiDSu57Sk — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 24, 2022

Like other Heirlooms in Apex Legends, it’s not a cosmetic you’ll be able to acquire easily, at least not without forking over a decent amount of money. In typical Apex fashion, you can own it by buying or acquiring otherwise all of the 24 cosmetics that make up the rest of this event’s offerings.

Costly Heirlooms aside, everyone can take part in the 9v9 Control mode without having to acquire a ton of cosmetics first. Control was implemented back when the season began and will stick around for two weeks during this Warriors Collection Event. Caustic Treatment from the Kings Canyon map has been added to the list of points of interest accessible in this mode, but other than that, it functions the same as it did before.

“Featuring the largest team sizes in Apex Legends to date, players will pre-select their loadouts, drop in, and for the first time ever have the opportunity to experience the rush of having the same Legends fighting side by side, creating thrilling moments that can only happen in Control,” a preview of the mode from when it was first added said. “In this mode, death is not the end, as throughout the match players will be able to respawn and carry on the fight until one team earns enough points to be declared the winner.”

Apex Legends’ Warriors Collection Event is scheduled to begin on March 29th.